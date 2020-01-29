Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Plutus Powergen stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 8,055,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Plutus Powergen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of $873,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.48.

About Plutus Powergen

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

