PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.