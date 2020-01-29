PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $169,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $17,338,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $12,530,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $12,583,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

