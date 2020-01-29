PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 1,095,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 333.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PNM Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

