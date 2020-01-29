POA Network (POA) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

