POA Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox and Bancor Network. POA has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $30,670.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

