Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCFT traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145.50 ($1.91). 97,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,418. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.81 ($1.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93.

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

