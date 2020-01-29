Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.80-7.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80 to $7.05 EPS.

NYSE PII traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 145,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

