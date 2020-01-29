Polis Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00008783 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $13,593.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,425,999 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

