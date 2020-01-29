Polybius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,385.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Polybius token can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00043701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Polybius has traded up 147.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $90,385.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius’ genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

