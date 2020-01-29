Polymath (POLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.49 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Upbit and Koinex. Polymath has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00645291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000528 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,408,920 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Koinex, UEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Upbit, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

