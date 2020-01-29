PonziCoin Hits One Day Volume of $23.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $3,300.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

