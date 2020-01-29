POPCHAIN (PCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,018.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, GDAC and Bit-Z. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $973,002.00 and approximately $11,018.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, LBank, Bilaxy and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.