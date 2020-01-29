Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

BPOP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 3,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. Popular has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Popular alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.