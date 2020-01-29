PopularCoin (POP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 155.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 79% against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,625.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00647592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007438 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,992,194,321 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

