Power Ledger Market Cap Hits $18.29 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Kyber Network and Upbit. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $1.87 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Bithumb, TDAX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, ABCC, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

