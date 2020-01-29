PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

