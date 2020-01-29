PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of PPL worth $204,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

