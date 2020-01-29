PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

