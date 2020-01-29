Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

