Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up 4.7% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Digimarc worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545 over the last ninety days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DMRC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,297. Digimarc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.