Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

