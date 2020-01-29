Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Short Interest Update

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 924,700 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $516,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

