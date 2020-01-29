Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$91.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$94.44. 23,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,971. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$69.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.17.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.