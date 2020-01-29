PressOne Price Tops $0.0304 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. PressOne has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $114,114.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

