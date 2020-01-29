Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $$50.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

