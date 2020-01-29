Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $39.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

