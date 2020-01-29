Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

