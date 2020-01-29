Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

