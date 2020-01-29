Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,697 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

