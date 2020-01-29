Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

