Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,109 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,204,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,068 shares of company stock valued at $36,936,806. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

