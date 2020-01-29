ProCurrency (PROC) Hits Market Cap of $3,712.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $3,712.00 and $772.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.40 or 0.02618557 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ProCurrency

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,398,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,323,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.