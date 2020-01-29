Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.77.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

PGR opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

