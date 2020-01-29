Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 1,164,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

