Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 392,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,376,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $22,762,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 365,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

