Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

