Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. 1,349,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,969. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

