Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

PVBC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,172. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

PVBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.