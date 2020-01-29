Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 69.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

