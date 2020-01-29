ProxyNode Market Cap Reaches $128,190.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $128,190.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.01330807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000829 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,818,942 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

