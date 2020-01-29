PUBLISH (NEWS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,178.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $341,948.00 and $68,178.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

