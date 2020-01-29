PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 114,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

