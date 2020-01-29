PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,521.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,891,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259,277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 925.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,969,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704,936 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 53.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,047,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,993.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,059,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 121.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,122,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

