PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $52.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. 2,649,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.