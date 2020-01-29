PumaPay (PMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $87,354.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Upbit, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.05603664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033508 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Coinall, CoinBene and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

