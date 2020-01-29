Pylon Network Market Cap Reaches $361,999.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $361,999.00 and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.75 or 0.05508153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 533,609 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.