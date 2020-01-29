Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Opus Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

OPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

OPB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

