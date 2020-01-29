Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K12 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in K12 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in K12 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

