Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,357. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 90,768 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after buying an additional 150,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

